Project Blackbird to shed shame on mental health at upcoming WSU event

Film, panel discussion part of free event
Two attendees hug during a recent Project Blackbird viewing and discussion panel event. Wright State University will be hosting an upcoming Project Blackbird event on March 19, which will be a free event focusing on destigmatizing discussions around mental health. COURTESY OF PROJECT BLACKBIRD
Stigma around mental health can lead to people suffering longer and in silence, which is why one nonprofit’s mission is to visit places like Wright State University to address that shame head-on and provide students with free resources.

“We all want to help the next generation, so that they can help the next generation ... so that we can build a more positive world around mental health safety and help these students really live and not just survive,” said Project Blackbird founder Alexandra Miles.

Project Blackbird is a nonprofit and live touring event coming to Wright State University for a free event open to students and the community on March 19 to encourage conversations around the crises and stigma surrounding mental illness.

Among other topics, Project Blackbird will address eating disorders within underrepresented communities nationwide, kicking off the event with a film Miles created centered on eating disorders.

“The organization actually started from the film,” Miles said. “I was an actor and a filmmaker, and I created a film that was about a young woman who I, personally, had met at an eating disorder treatment center.”

The woman’s name is Kendra Williams, who is also set to be at the March 19 event at Wright State University.

“We called her Blackbird because she had a tattoo of a blackbird on her neck and she barely spoke with anybody. She was very silent, which was her way of disconnecting from her own pain,” Miles said.

The film focuses on the connection formed between Williams' character and the character based on Miles.

Kendra Williams, a partner and board member at the nonprofit Project Blackbird, (pictured right) is the "original blackbird" in the film and organization's namesake. Williams will be among the panelists in an upcoming viewing and discussion event being held March 19 at Wright State University. COURTESY OF PROJECT BLACKBIRD

Sharing the film then became a way to connect with others and to destigmatize discussions around mental health, Miles said.

“Their bond actually highlights pervasive feelings of shame and silence surrounding mental health discussions,” said Barbara Marsh, director of counseling and wellness services at Wright State University.

“It motivated them to share their story and encourage an open dialogue around mental health,” Marsh said.

The March 19 event will include a viewing of the film, a panel discussion lead by Dayton Daily News' editor of investigations Josh Sweigart, and a resource fair where students and others can find help if they need it.

Project Blackbird will also connect students to free therapy, Miles said.

“Project Blackbird pays for a full year of therapy for all of our student audiences and we do so through our partnership with Talkspace,” Miles said. Talkspace is an online therapy provider based in New York.

Project Blackbird will be held at 4:30 p.m. on March 19 in the auditorium at Wright State University’s Student Success Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glen Highway, Dayton.

For more information or to register for the free event, visit projectblackbirdinc.org/tour/ or search for the event on EventBrite.com.

This event is open to all community members and university students. It is sponsored by Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services and Wright State University Counseling and Wellness Services.

Project Blackbird, a nonprofit that formed out of a film of the same name, will being holding a viewing and discussion panel on March 19 at Wright State University, which will focus on destigmatizing discussions around mental health. COURTESY OF BLACKBIRD

