Project helps students explore career opportunities

TROY – The new Career Connections project in Miami County is intended, among other goals, to help students explore opportunities for their futures and businesses to develop better relationships with schools and students.

The Career Connections project is being coordinated through the Miami County Educational Service Center in Troy.

So far, Liz Sonnanstine of Bethel Twp., Miami County, has been hired as Career Connections coordinator and Kristi Voisard of Fort Loramie for Career Connections support.

Sonnanstine led the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce the past dozen years, while Voisard comes to the program from the Fort Loramie schools where she was an instructional assistant for 12 years.

The project grew out of the ESC’s Business Advisory Council and ongoing discussions about workforce development needs.

Sonnanstine and Voisard hit the road in early September to visit all school districts across the county and the Upper Valley Career Center to talk about what career-related services were desired, Voisard said. Among suggestions were job shadowing, intern opportunities, curriculum development and guest speakers.

In October, attention turned to the business side of the effort.

“We are trying to link what the kids are learning in school to what the businesses need for career readiness,” Sonnanstine said.

Meetings also were held with business organizations such as chambers of commerce and development programs to help loop them into the effort as well.

“We have been on the road,” Sonnanstine said with a laugh.

Career Connections programs in schools will include grades 7-12 with “a sense of urgency” recognized for juniors and seniors, Sonnanstine said.

Some businesses are taking extra steps including offering “wonderful incentive packages” in their attempt to attract students, Voisard said. “They train them and, if they need additional schooling outside their facility, have tuition reimbursement. I don’t know if we had that conversation when we were younger,” she said.

The county Business Advisory Council “over the years had seen a lot of good conversations, participation and good ideas but had no one to implement them,” said Dave Larson, Educational Service Center superintendent. “We needed help to bridge the gap between schools and businesses.”

The council and schools discussed the need for an employee to handle a program before deciding the number of tasks desired would require two employees, Larson said.

Project start-up funds of $20,000 each were provided by the Miami County Community Improvement Corporation and Upper Valley Career Center, he said. Other program partners also have provided funding.

His responsibilities will include working to sustain long-term project funding by advocating for legislation and helping arrange long-term funding, Larson said.

Anyone with questions about Career Connections is asked to call Sonnanstine or Voisard at 937-339-5100.

