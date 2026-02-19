Projects aim to slow traffic, decrease crashes in West Dayton

“There’s a severe speeding issue with the public out there today, and we’ve got to try to slow people down the best we can. It can’t be all just enforcement,” Weinel said. “It also has to be quality design projects that cause people to slow down. We’ve got get to people to slow down.”

Safety concerns

Weinel said Gettysburg Avenue sees roughly 15,000 vehicles daily, while West Third Street sees several thousand.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a total of 343 crashes occurred on West Third Street from Abbey Avenue to James H. McGee Boulevard from 2016-2022. A 2023 intersection study by the state transportation department found that during that same time period, nearly 190 crashes were reported at the West Third Street and South James McGee intersection.

Six of the West Third Street crashes were fatal, with one including a high-speed pedestrian strike that killed a local mother crossing the road to get to a bus stop. Another 16 resulted in incapacitating injuries.

“And that is just unacceptable,” said Weinel. “When the speeds go down, the crashes go down.”

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said traffic calming projects are among methods for cities to deter dangerous driving habits.

“You don’t really think about that or you don’t appreciate that until you or someone in your family gets in an accident, because of somebody’s erratic driving, and that happens a lot on these main thoroughfares,” Shaw said. “And it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”

Construction plans

Work that would impact West Third Street could begin as early as Spring 2027, with plans for other projects having targeted start dates as late as 2030. Gettysburg Avenue construction could begin as early as Spring 2028.

The city is contemplating a phased reduction of the roadway on multiple segments of the street: Gettysburg Avenue to Almond Avenue; James H. McGee Blvd to Abbey Avenue; Abbey Avenue to Plaza Avenue and Broadway Avenue to James H. McGee Boulevard.

This work would bring five lanes of traffic down to three lanes, with space on James H. McGee Boulevard to Abbey Avenue and Broadway Avenue to James H. McGee Boulevard being converted into two-lane bike lanes. And the roadway will be narrowed on portions of Gettysburg Avenue.

Federal funding

The city may also remove traffic signals at the Westown Shopping Center and Elmhurst Road, on Young Avenue and on Oakridge Drive. These stop lights would be replaced with stop signs.

The reconstruction and work on West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue will be covered largely by federal traffic safety grants, with the city expected to contribute 25% of funds, Weinel said.

Traffic funding is not available for traffic signals that don’t meet a certain threshold to be considered “warranted,” Weinel said. The city may choose to keep some traffic signals after gathering public feedback, but that work would not be reimbursed by the federal government.

Multi-use pathways are also planned on several segments of West Third Street, with other segments seeing entirely new pavement, curbs, street lighting and other improvements.

The city held a public hearing on Tuesday at Dayton City Hall to hear from residents who live near or travel on the impacted areas.

Several attendees told a Dayton Daily News reporter that they had varying opinions on bike lanes and removing traffic lights from certain intersections in the area, but many agreed that they felt speeding was an issue in that stretch of roadway.

Joel Michael, a resident of east Dayton, says he worries about pedestrians who need to cross busy streets. He attended Tuesday’s meeting to see how the city is approaching traffic calming efforts in the west end. In his neighborhood, Michael has also seen people harmed by incidents where drivers were traveling at excessive speeds.

“We want places where people like to be,” he said. “And that’s obviously some place that’s safe, and in order for it to be safe, cars can’t drive down it 70 miles per hour.”

Dayton traffic projects

West Third Street Reconstruction

Construction starting in Spring 2027

From Gettysburg Avenue to Almond Avenue

Reduce roadway from five lanes to three lanes

Complete reconstruction with new pavement, curb, walk and street lighting

Install a multi-use path on the north side

Remove traffic signals at Westown Shopping Center and Elmhurst Road

West Third Street Safety Improvements

Construction starting Fall 2027

From James H. McGee Blvd to Abbey Avenue

Reduce roadway from five lanes to three lanes

Install a two-way cycle track.

Add curb extensions at selected corners

Add raised crosswalks at selected locations

Remove traffic signal at Young Avenue

West Third Street Cycle Track Phase 2

Construction starting Spring 2029

From Broadway Avenue to James H. McGee Blvd.

Reduce roadway from five lanes to three lanes.

Install a two-way cycle track

West Third Street Cycle Track Phase 3

Construction starting Spring 2030

From Abbey Avenue to Plaza Avenue

Reduce roadway from five lanes to three lanes

Install a two-way cycle track

Gettysburg Avenue Reconstruction Phase 3

Construction starting Spring 2028

From West Second Street to Hoover Avenue

Complete reconstruction with new pavement, curb, walk and street lighting

Lane widths will be narrowed from 12 feet to 11 feet

Installed multi-use paths on the west side

Remove traffic signal at Oakridge Drive

Gettysburg Avenue Reconstruction Phase 4

Construction starting Spring 2029

From Hoover Avenue to Gardendale Avenue

Complete reconstruction with new pavement, curb, walk and street lighting

Narrow lane widths from 12 feet to 11 feet

Install a multi-purpose pathway on the west side

Source: The city of Dayton