Proposed Beavercreek retirement community would add up to 50 units

Beavercreek has seen recent interest from other retirement living developers. Ashford of Beavercreek, located at 3865 Park Overlook Drive off of Grange Hall Road, is a $30 million “memory care, independent and assisted living community,” with plans to open in the summer of 2023, according to its website.

Ashford of Beavercreek has space for up to 120 residents, including 22 private and shared memory care suites, and 82 one- to two-bedroom units. The project will create up to 51 full time jobs when fully occupied, developer Wallick Communities previously told the Dayton Daily News.

There are several other assisted living facilities or retirement communities in Beavercreek, like HaborChase, Preserve at Beavercreek, Brookdale Beavercreek and Traditions Beavercreek.