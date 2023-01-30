X
Proposed Beavercreek retirement community would add up to 50 units

A Dayton company has been approved to construct a new 50-unit retirement community in Beavercreek.

DHC Partners LLC is under contract to purchase eight acres on Lillian Lane north of the Hindu Temple of Dayton to build a retirement community, according to Beavercreek city records.

Beavercreek’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change for the project last month.

DHC’s Anil Argawal told the city planning commission last month that there is a “tremendous interest from the community for this project,” and that the company anticipated a good fill rate.

Construction is planned to start this year, per city documents, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Beavercreek has seen recent interest from other retirement living developers. Ashford of Beavercreek, located at 3865 Park Overlook Drive off of Grange Hall Road, is a $30 million “memory care, independent and assisted living community,” with plans to open in the summer of 2023, according to its website.

Ashford of Beavercreek has space for up to 120 residents, including 22 private and shared memory care suites, and 82 one- to two-bedroom units. The project will create up to 51 full time jobs when fully occupied, developer Wallick Communities previously told the Dayton Daily News.

There are several other assisted living facilities or retirement communities in Beavercreek, like HaborChase, Preserve at Beavercreek, Brookdale Beavercreek and Traditions Beavercreek.

