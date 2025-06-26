Proposed Yellow Springs apartments at former Antioch student union make headway despite public scrutiny

The first is on the site of the former student union building of Antioch College. Located on a little over two acres at 275 East North College St., the student union was built in 1957, and closed its doors to students in 2007. Since then, it has fallen into significant disrepair, and is considered a source of blight by the state.

Windsor’s proposal consists of demolishing the former student union and constructing two three-story apartment buildings, each containing 48 units. The 96 total apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with private balconies, according to village documents.

Windsor’s original plan for the site included a 128-unit apartment complex, though this was met with a wave of public backlash at the village’s Planning Commission meeting in May. Residents packed the village chambers on May 13, many voicing opposition to the project during a public hearing, with one resident calling it “an offense to the neighborhood.”

Since then, Windsor Companies scaled back the proposal to the current 96 units, and has committed that at least 10% of all units will be “permanently” affordable housing, meaning accessible to residents making 80% or less of the area median income, village documents show.

Yellow Springs’ Planning Commission recommended approving the rezoning with the above plan on June 10, alongside a Preliminary Development Plan for the property.

The second one is at 150 East South College St., where Windsor has proposed redeveloping the existing Kettering building into a 43-unit multi-family residential building. The Kettering building used to contain classrooms and offices, but now houses the WYSO public radio station.

Rather than demolishing it, the existing Charles F. Kettering building would be renovated. Plans also include a community garden and outdoor amenities.

Yellow Springs residents came out strongly both in support of and against the proposals - particularly the one regarding the former Antioch student union building - at several public meetings in the last few months. The housing market in Yellow Springs has been a subject of public controversy for years.

Yellow Springs resident Jerry Papania raised several issues at the June 10 planning commission meeting, including lack of off-street parking, the density of the project, and others.

“The proposed density of development is typical of similar apartment projects proposed in the suburban Dayton area that have been documented over the past nine months,” he said, adding that the traffic problems “would come back to haunt” the village in the future.

Others voiced support for the project.

“Unlike other proposed developments in Yellow Springs, this one is in the right place,” said Ralita Hildebrand, though she added a traffic study should be required before rezoning takes place.

The earliest Yellow Springs Village Council could vote on the Windsor proposal is at its next meeting on July 7.