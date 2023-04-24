Prosecutor reminds crime victims of rights, services available

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. shared a list of resources and rights available to victims as part of National Crime Victims Rights Week.
The week, which is from April 23 through 29, aims raise awareness for the services available to help victims heal.
“Each of us hopes that we will never be a victim of crime, but we stand ready to support victims of crime and ensure their rights are honored,” Heck said.
The prosecutor listed the many rights available for crime victims during a press conference Monday, including reasonable notice and the right to attend court hearings and the right to be informed if an offender is released from custody, sentenced, if the offender received imprisonment, incarceration or probation and if probation is terminated.
“We’ve seen this so much now where victims have a right to be present and to be in the court room and to give a statement to the court prior to the court handing down a sentence,” Heck added.
He also said victims have the right to restitution for financial losses sustained due to a criminal act.
“There have been several cases where the courts have not ordered restitution,” Heck explained. “We have appealed those cases over the last year and the court of appeals reversed it saying that the victims were entitled to restitution.”
