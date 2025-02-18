Protestors march around Dayton city hall in protest of Trump policies

Breaking: Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons has opening date

Protesters gathered outside Dayton City Hall Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 for a "Not My Presidents Day" rally – part of a nationwide effort to protest the policies of the Trump administration. It's part of the 50-50-1 movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Dayton Daily News Staff and Associated Press
1 minute ago
Protesters against President Donald Trump and his policies braved frigid temperatures in Dayton Monday, shouting “No kings on Presidents Day.”

Around 70 people marched around Dayton’s City Hall.

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, and marked the second set of protests criss-crossing the nation in less than two weeks. A similar nationwide event on Feb. 5 drew participants in dozens of cities. Both sets of rallies denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending.

The Dayton protestors chanted “Elon Musk has got to go” and other slogans. The temperature was below freezing, with wind chills in the teens.

The rallies followed a series of Trump executive orders and came just days after layoffs across federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the government workforce.

About the Authors

Dayton Daily News Staff
Associated Press