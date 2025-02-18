Protestors march around Dayton city hall in protest of Trump policies

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, and marked the second set of protests criss-crossing the nation in less than two weeks. A similar nationwide event on Feb. 5 drew participants in dozens of cities. Both sets of rallies denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending.

The Dayton protestors chanted “Elon Musk has got to go” and other slogans. The temperature was below freezing, with wind chills in the teens.

The rallies followed a series of Trump executive orders and came just days after layoffs across federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the government workforce.