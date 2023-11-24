Protestors march in Greene County, calling for end to violence in Palestine

A small group of protestors gathered Friday to show support for the people of Palestine and to call for the end to violence.

“Free Palestine,” “Bombing children is not self-defense,” and “It’s not war it’s genocide,” were among signs carried by chanting protestors as they marched from Fairborn over the Interstate 675 walking bridge into Beavercreek.

One woman marching Friday said as a mother who was raised learning about the Holocaust that she knows what a genocide looks like.

“I know that a genocide is what is happening in Gaza. It is not a war it is a genocide,” said Danielle Harlow. “I am here to fight for those children that have no choice in where they were born who are dying indiscriminately by being bombed by Israel with money from the United States government.”

Other marchers said they were tired of seeing so much hatred, the injuries and deaths involving civilians and the use of taxpayer dollars.