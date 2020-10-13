Provider care teams align to new squadron structure

The Medical Operations Squadron (MDOS) is comprised of separate provider teams aligned to care for non-active duty patients, primarily families of service members and retirees under the new name of Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS).

The 88th MDOS originated as the 74th Medical Operations Squadron, also in 1994, and was redesignated to the 88th Medical Group in 2004.

Comprised of over 650 medics, eight flights, 24 specialties, 13 clinics and six graduate medical education programs serving more than 58,000 beneficiaries, the new 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron is the Air Force’s largest medical squadron.

The squadron executes a multi-million-dollar operating budget, delivers 82,000 tele-consultations and 261,000 outpatient visits annually and supports not only homeland defense but deployment operations.

Under this new redesignation, the 88th HCOS will be comprised of Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Medical Specialties and Pediatrics.

The 88th Medical Group is one of many medical treatment facilities across the Air Force that has undergone a reorganization to ensure trusted care is provided equally to its beneficiary population.

The overall intent is to improve and sustain medical readiness of the active-duty population. The realignment will also improve beneficiaries' access to care, lower the total management cost of the military health system and ultimately provide better health outcomes.