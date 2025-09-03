PSA to lay off 157 at Dayton International as HQ move picks up speed

The employees affected work at 3400 Terminal Drive, near Dayton International Airport, a new letter from the company to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said.

The notice is a reminder of PSA’s January announcement that its headquarters would move to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where many PSA employees have been already working, the company said.

PSA’s Charlotte headquarters is expected to open in January 2026 and will have about 400 PSA workers.

“Those employees who do not accept PSA’s relocation offer will be permanently laid off in phases beginning on October 29, 2025,” the company said in its letter to Ohio.

Additional layoffs are anticipated to occur on Dec. 29, 2025, and Jan. 29, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, April 29, and Nov. 29, 2026, and April 29, 2027.

“We anticipate approximately 157 employees will be affected,” the company said in its letter.

Affected employees include dispatchers, crew schedulers, human resources staff, a director of maintenance, a director of flight operations, at least seven maintenance controllers, safety specialists and many others.

The unsigned letter to the state is dated Aug. 29.

“We chose to relocate PSA’s headquarters to Charlotte for several important reasons, including that Charlotte is where most of our daily departures occur and almost all our training is based,” Dion Flannery, president and CEO of PSA, said in January. “Charlotte is a vibrant community and home to the world’s seventh-busiest airport.”

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operates a fleet of regional jet aircraft. The company says it has some 5,000 employees with 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations.