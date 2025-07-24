Large police scene in Dayton after shooting reported

Please avoid the area of West Third Street between Paul Laurence Dunbar Avenue and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard due to police activity. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 24, 2025

A shooting was reported in the area early Thursday afternoon and a signal 99, or call for officer assistance was briefly issued, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

At least one medic responded to the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were requested to investigate a shooting.

Investigators were seen walking around and photographing at least two vehicles that had visible damage outside a State Farm office on West Third Street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.