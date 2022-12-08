Public Health launches podcast to spotlight local programs

Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County announced this week it has launched a podcast in an effort to reach more local residents about the ways Public Health can help local residents.
“Our new podcast will help Public Health share information about our many programs, initiatives, and community partnerships,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager at Public Health. “Our goal is to bring our message directly to the people in as many platforms as possible.”
The podcast, which is called “Public Health Cares,” has three episodes already available. Those episodes feature the EveryOne Reach One - Maternal and Infant Vitality Task Force, Recovery Services, and the LGBTQ+ Health Initiatives programs.
“There’s so many wonderful stories here at Public Health,” Suffoletto said. “We wanted to have an avenue for a longer form conversation.”
New episodes, which Public Health currently plans to make available monthly, will cover both services offered at Public Health, as well as different health topics and how those topics factor into their programs.
Public Health officials will discuss issues like environmental justice and health equity, along with how those themes can be found in Public Health programming, Suffoletto said.
“We just want to broaden our reach as much as possible and meet people where they are,” Suffoletto said.
The podcast may be found on podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts. It can also be found online at www.publichealthcares.org.
About the Author