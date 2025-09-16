Public Health to spray for mosquitoes in Vandalia, Clayton Wednesday

Signs will be placed in the area Public Health is spraying. People can call 937-225-4362 for more information.

Public Health will spray Duet, a mosquito control product. The Environmental Protection Agency determined Duet does not pose a significant health risk to people and animals when used as directed, according to Public Health.

People and pets can be outside while Public Health is spraying.

The mist should dissipate in five to 30 minutes and will not stain, according to Public Health.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in Montgomery County this year.

It is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to Public Health.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by