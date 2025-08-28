Public Health to spray for mosquitoes Tuesday, Wednesday in Greene County

Bath Twp.

• The triangle formed by Old Yellow Springs Road to the north, Bernice Drive to the east, Prospect Avenue to the south and a portion of Hazelnut Drive to the west.

• All of Bernice Drive and Lancaster Drive will be treated.

Beavercreek

• Spring Meadows and Spring Ridge subdivisions.

Bellbrook

• The area of Ohio 725 to the north, Regent Park to the east, Beechwood Drive to the south and South Linda Drive to the west.

Jamestown

• The area of Nelson Street to the north, Homestead Street to the east, East Washington Street to the south and Maxon Drive to the west.

Treatment is weather permitting and cannot happen during rain or strong winds.

Public Health will be investigating the areas ahead of time and may treat any breeding locations with a granular larvicide as part of the agency’s pest management procedures.

People should avoid following the Public Health sprayer unless necessary.

Those who must follow should stay at least 200 feet behind the vehicle. Keep all windows closed and turn the air conditioning to the max or re-circulate position.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated should contact Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email mosquitoteam@greenecophoh.gov.