Pursuit ends in crash in Riverside

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

A pursuit ended in a crash late Tuesday morning in Riverside.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Spinning Road.

The chase reportedly involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

