QUIZ: How much do you know about Dayton Air Show history?

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News, we’ll be putting together twice-monthly quizzes about Dayton history throughout this year.
For today, we ask: How much do you know about Dayton Air Show history?
WANT TO TEST YOURSELF MORE?
» How much do you know about celebrities from Dayton?
» How much do you know about things invented in Dayton?
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Dayton VA development submissions deadline extended
2
5 ways to get debt help locally with many households falling further...
3
Turner, allies introduce sanctions bill to bolster Dayton Peace Accords
4
Road rage in Ohio: Montgomery, Warren, Butler counties in top 5, Clark...
5
Singer and Ohio native John Legend canvasses Hamilton County in...
About the Author