X

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Mad River?

Local News
By Staff Report
26 minutes ago

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News, we’ll be putting together twice-monthly quizzes about Dayton history throughout this year.

For today, we ask: How much do you know about the Mad River?

In Other News
1
Power companies, consumers’ counsel all testify against electric rate...
2
NEW DETAILS: First steel beam installed at Honda/LG Jeffersonville...
3
Shocked by surging electric rates? Let us know
4
EPA has Thursday meeting on environmental cleanup of Beavercreek...
5
Central State could get increase in agriculture, tech funding

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top