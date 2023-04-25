BreakingNews
Racial slurs, threats in Oakwood students’ social media posts prompt action
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago
District won’t share details of posts but says there were “serious consequences” for students involved

OAKWOOD — Racial slurs and threatening language on social media posts by Oakwood High School students have prompted action from district administrators.

Oakwood City Schools officials were notified of the social media posts the week of April 10, according to district spokeswoman Traci Hale.

“We will not provide specific information about the posts or the number of students involved,” Hale said in an email Tuesday. “We cannot comment on any disciplinary action where students are involved.”

The district was told of “a series of social media posts” in which racial slurs and threatening language were used, Oakwood schools said in a statement on their website.

“While the district is prevented from sharing information regarding any type of student discipline, be assured there are serious consequences for students engaging in this behavior,” according to the district statement.

“Oakwood schools does not condone or permit racism, intolerance or discrimination in any form,” the district said. “We will respond to any expressions of racist or bigoted language with the appropriate and necessary actions to correct them.”

After being notified of the posts, officials said they met with the students directly involved and their families. A class meeting was held with other students “to reiterate the district’s intolerance for racist language and impress upon them the importance of thinking before acting.”

This issue “is evidence Oakwood schools and the Oakwood community are not immune to the issues currently plaguing our society,” according to the district. “As educators and families, we must partner to help our students understand the impact their language and actions have on others and help them develop empathy and acceptance of others so they are prepared to be contributing members of society.”

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

