Racial slurs, threats in Oakwood students’ social media posts prompt action

“Oakwood schools does not condone or permit racism, intolerance or discrimination in any form,” the district said. “We will respond to any expressions of racist or bigoted language with the appropriate and necessary actions to correct them.”

After being notified of the posts, officials said they met with the students directly involved and their families. A class meeting was held with other students “to reiterate the district’s intolerance for racist language and impress upon them the importance of thinking before acting.”

This issue “is evidence Oakwood schools and the Oakwood community are not immune to the issues currently plaguing our society,” according to the district. “As educators and families, we must partner to help our students understand the impact their language and actions have on others and help them develop empathy and acceptance of others so they are prepared to be contributing members of society.”