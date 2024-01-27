Patchy fog this morning; Rain, mainly this evening, could mix with snow tonight

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Rain is in the forecast today, mainly after 5 p.m., which could mix with snow during the early morning hours.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through 11 a.m. in Darke County for visibility of a quarter-mile or less. Motorists should slow down, use low-beam headlights and stay back further from the vehicle ahead.

Rain tonight could mix with snow as the overnight temperature falls to a low around 35 degrees.

Rain is likely Sunday as well, possibly mixed with snow before it transitions to all rain after 10 a.m., though little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and breezy with a north winds of 17 to 21 mph, according to the NWS.

Sunday night will be cloudy with an overnight low just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. A chance of rain continues Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Skies are expected to be partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to end the workweek.

In Other News
1
Dayton police, medics respond to crash involving pedestrian
2
Area state senator calls for ‘thousands’ of Ohio National Guard troops...
3
Peace Museum welcomes families of Gandhi, King to Dayton for...
4
Greene County teacher-coach accused of abusing student; school cites...
5
Roger Donlon, the first Medal of Honor recipient of Vietnam War, dies...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top