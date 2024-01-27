Patchy fog this morning; Rain, mainly this evening, could mix with snow tonight

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through 11 a.m. in Darke County for visibility of a quarter-mile or less. Motorists should slow down, use low-beam headlights and stay back further from the vehicle ahead.

Rain tonight could mix with snow as the overnight temperature falls to a low around 35 degrees.

Rain is likely Sunday as well, possibly mixed with snow before it transitions to all rain after 10 a.m., though little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and breezy with a north winds of 17 to 21 mph, according to the NWS.

Sunday night will be cloudy with an overnight low just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. A chance of rain continues Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Skies are expected to be partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to end the workweek.