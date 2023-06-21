BreakingNews
Rangers, deputies respond to reported stabbing at Huffman Dam
X

Rangers, deputies respond to reported stabbing at Huffman Dam

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Huffman Dam Wednesday morning.

Initial police scanner traffic indicated at least one person was taken to the hospital and that a suspect fled in a car.

Rangers and deputies were seen at the dam with crime scene tape.

Investigators also responded to a Baker Road home as part of the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

In Other News
1
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Mad River?
2
Power companies, consumers’ counsel all testify against electric rate...
3
NEW DETAILS: First steel beam installed at Honda/LG Jeffersonville...
4
Shocked by surging electric rates? Let us know
5
EPA has Thursday meeting on environmental cleanup of Beavercreek...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top