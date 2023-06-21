Rangers, deputies respond to reported stabbing at Huffman Dam

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Huffman Dam Wednesday morning.

Initial police scanner traffic indicated at least one person was taken to the hospital and that a suspect fled in a car.

Rangers and deputies were seen at the dam with crime scene tape.

Investigators also responded to a Baker Road home as part of the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.