Rangers, deputies respond to reported stabbing at Huffman Dam

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Huffman Dam Wednesday morning.
Initial police scanner traffic indicated at least one person was taken to the hospital and that a suspect fled in a car.
Rangers and deputies were seen at the dam with crime scene tape.
Investigators also responded to a Baker Road home as part of the investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
