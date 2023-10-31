Rate of calls for service at shuttered Miamisburg motel outpaced combined total of four area hotels

The shuttering of a Miamsburg motel Monday marked a victory for city officials working to combat “the substantial strain” the property placed on the city’s local emergency services.

Rodeway Inn, which is just southwest of the I-75/Ohio 725 interchange, accounted for a disproportionate amount of calls for emergency services — at least 401 between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, 2023, according to statistics obtained by this news outlet from Moraine Division of Police.

“That astronomical figure is conservative,” said K. Philip Callahan, the city’s law director, on Friday, in a complaint seeking a restraining order against “the ongoing nuisance activities” occurring at the the motel. “It does not include arrests made of individuals exiting the premises, or off-premises crimes and medical emergencies involving Rodeway Inn occupants.”

The problems at the Rodeway Inn “appear to be escalating at an alarming rate,” Callahan said in the complaint, which also sought a preliminary injunction to keep the motel closed for a year and a permanent injunction to demolish it at the owner’s expense.

The 73-room motel was on track to generate at least 300 calls for service by the end of this year, which represents a 69% increase in service calls from the property compared to 2022, he said.

Comparing the entirety of Rodeway Inn service calls in 2022 to those received this year by Oct. 5, there have been spikes in all types of crimes committed on the property. This, he said, includes 20 times as many theft offenses, four times as many violent offenses and nearly five times as many drug offenses have occurrences.

The city has discussed the criminal activity on the property with agents of the owner “on multiple occasions,” but their attempts to compel the owner to address the nuisance issues and bring the property into compliance with applicable law have proven unsuccessful, he said.

“Circumstances at the Rodeway Inn are trending in a dangerous direction, and the Owner is apparently complacent to sit back and watch the chaos spiral,” Callahan said.

The serious nature of the number of calls originating from the motel becomes apparent when one compares the Rodeway Inn to other similarly situated hotel/motel properties in the area, Callahan said.

Four comparable hotels collectively account for a total of 306 calls for emergency service between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, 2023. They include: a 58-room Super 8 (half a mile away), an 84-room Springhill Suites (about one mile away), a 56-room Comfort Suites (less than two miles away) and a 108-room Home2 Suites (about 3.5 miles away).

The Rodeway Inn’s 401 calls for service over the same time period are “different and telling” not just in terms of quantity, but also severity, Callahan said. For example, between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, 2023, twice as many theft offenses occurred at the Rodeway Inn than those reported from all four of the comparable hotels combined, Callahan said.

The motel also was the subject of more than three times as many violent and sex offenses between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, 2023, compared to those occurring on all four comparable hotels combined over the same time period.

It’s notable, Callahan said, that many of the violent offenses committed at the Rodeway Inn involved the use of deadly weapons, such as firearms, baseball bats, and knives, aggravating circumstances not present at the other four hotels.

Between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 5, 2023, approximately 10 times as many drug offenses were committed at the Rodeway Inn than at all four comparable hotels combined, Callahan said. At least 16 drug overdoses occurred at the Rodeway Inn during that 21-month span whereas a total of only four drug overdoses occurred at the Comparable Hotel properties over the same period.

These statistics clearly show “the substantial strain” the Rodeway Inn places on the city’s local emergency services, he said.

A significant amount of Miamisburg’s first responder time and energy was devoted just to the Rodeway Inn property “to the detriment of the rest of the community,” he said.

“The amount of first responder time dominated by the Rodeway Inn threatens the lives and safety of those in need of emergency services elsewhere in the City, as well as law enforcement and medical personnel” responding there,” Callahan said.

“A substantial portion” of the criminal nuisance activity occurring on the site is related to illicit drug use, he said.

The city responds to the Rodeway Inn on a near-daily basis for reports of illegal drug use, overdoses and other crimes stemming from drug abuse -- including domestic violence, assault, theft and prostitution, Callahan said.