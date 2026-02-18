Rebuilt I-75 rest areas in Miami County highlight Ohio history, offer more amenities for travelers

The new stops are part of a larger plan to replace 36 of Ohio’s rest area buildings by 2027 and upgrade more than 40 others by the end of 2026.

The project, first announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2023, aims to enhance the safety, experience and accessibility for travelers in Ohio while showcasing the state’s natural history.

The new I-75 rest stop facilities include dog trails, rocking chairs and Storybook Trails, where kids and families can read a Dolly Parton Imagination Library book along a short trail.

“Our rest areas not only provide a break for travelers, but they also help to tell the story of Ohio, the Heart of it All,” DeWine said in a press release marking the grand opening of the Miami County stops. “We want people to learn about Ohio’s amazing history, innovative people, and natural beauty – and then go explore for themselves!”

The governor cut the ribbon this week on the new Miami County I-75 northbound rest area, which highlights nearby attractions such as downtown Piqua, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wilson Football Factory, the Great Miami Riverway and the Airstream Heritage Center. There are also old Huffy bicycles on display from the Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen.

The Miami County I-75 southbound rest area is also a new building. In the coming weeks, artifacts from the Garst Museum will be installed and on display, representing local Darke County residents including Lowell Thomas and the Lohmann brothers. A tribute to sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who grew up in Darke County, will also be added, according to the press release.

The rest areas also feature universal changing stations in the family restroom, meeting personal care needs for individuals with disabilities and medical conditions and their caregivers.

A total of 29 rest areas across Ohio will have a universal changing station by the end of 2026, the release highlights.

“By providing cleaner, more accessible facilities with expanded truck parking, updated amenities, and features that highlight local attractions, we’re creating safe gateways that invite travelers to stop, explore, and support our communities and businesses,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn.