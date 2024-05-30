RECALL: 1.5M bed rails under recall for entrapment, asphyxia hazard; 2 deaths reported

The recalled bed rails have model numbers MDS6800BA and MDS6800BAH. The models are identical, but one model was sold individually and one was sold in cases of three units.

The bed rails are made of black metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. The name “Medline” and the model number are printed on a label on the support frame of the bed rail near the vertical portion of the product.

Medline sold about 1.5 million of the recalled bed rails online for between $32 and $64 from July 2009 through March.

The commission urges consumers to report any related incidents involving the bed rails at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medline for a refund at 866-359-1704, recalls@medline.com or online at https://athome.medline.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.