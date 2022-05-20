RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. of Sioux Center, Iowa, is recalling about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping because it might have been contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recalled bacon topping, produced on various dates between Feb. 21, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2022 and March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022, includes the following:
- 5-pound packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18″
- 5-pound packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063
- 5-pound packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062
- 5-pound packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064
- 5-pound packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064
Member’s Mark is a Sam’s Club store brand.
The FSIS said it expects additional products could contain the bacon and urged consumers to check the recall frequently for updated lists and labels.
Recalled bacon topping was shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide, and may have been used to produce other products.
FSIS said that the recall was issued after a customer reported to the company that they found metal in the product, but that there haven’t been any confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from eating them.
The agency said it is concerned that some of the recalled bacon topping could be in consumer refrigerators or in distributor or retail locations. It urged consumers not to eat them, and distributors or retailers not to sell them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.
