Record holiday travel: Nearly 5.1M Ohioans hitting the road, skies

In Other News
1
RTA offering free rides on Christmas, New Year’s Day
2
16-year-old injured after Dayton shooting
3
Scout motto now means being prepared in cybersecurity, AI
4
17-year-old charged in series of vehicle fires in Dayton
5
J Heilman, known for work with Boonshoft Museum and SunWatch...