Records: Dayton man threatens woman, shoots her boyfriend

A 59-year-old Dayton man is accused of shooting another man in the chest during a confrontation about violent sexual threats he man to the victim’s girlfriend.
Charles Anthony Timberling was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court on two counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability for a prior conviction for a felony offense of violence in Greene County.
Dayton police arrested Timberling at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Waymire Avenue following a shooting.
A witness told police that he took the gun from Timberling after hearing the arguing and the shot.
The gunshot victim, a 33-year-old Dayton man, was taken to a local hospital, where he told police that Timberling made violent sexual threats to his girlfriend.
When he confronted Timberling about the threats, he said Timberling got a handgun and shot him in the chest. The victim told police he suffered a broken rib and may require surgery to repair damage caused by the bullet.
Timberling is held on a $50,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due Feb. 12 in court for a preliminary hearing.