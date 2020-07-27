Records: Deadly Dayton shooting stemmed from argument over traffic crash

A Dayton man is accused of shooting and killing another man Saturday over an argument about a crash, according to court documents.
Emanul Dennis, 44, of Dayton, was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges including murder in the death of 49-year-old John Reece of Trotwood.
Dennis was in the parking lot of Sugar’s Lounge on North Main Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when he got into an argument with Reece over a crash. During the argument, Dennis reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Reece in front of three witnesses.
“The defendant then fled the scene, disposed of the gun, washed his clothes and attempted to throw away the car keys for the car he was driving at the time of the incident,” the affidavit read.
The cause and manner of Reece’s death remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Police arrested Dennis at 7:55 a.m. Saturday near his home on Grafton Avenue, according to jail records.
He is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.