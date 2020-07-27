Records: Deadly Dayton shooting stemmed from argument over traffic crash

Dennis was in the parking lot of Sugar’s Lounge on North Main Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when he got into an argument with Reece over a crash. During the argument, Dennis reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Reece in front of three witnesses.

“The defendant then fled the scene, disposed of the gun, washed his clothes and attempted to throw away the car keys for the car he was driving at the time of the incident,” the affidavit read.