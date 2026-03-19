RedHawks and Flyers win, Ashley Flynn case update, House Bill 646 vote and more local headlines

📄 H.B. 646: The creation of an Ohio data center study commission has moved one step closer to fruition after a unanimous 93-0 vote in the Ohio House. The proposal, House Bill 646, now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration. Our Avery Kreemer has the story for you here.

⚖️ Flynn case update: A former music pastor accused of killing his wife, a beloved Tipp City Schools volleyball coach and educator, and staging the scene to look like a home invasion was indicted on 11 counts, including aggravated murder. You can read more in Jen Balduf’s report on what’s next here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Bob Evans to occupy giant Fairborn cold storage facility under construction

• Proposed Ohio bill would double recess time, expand recess to middle school

• Troy City Schools: District voters to consider levy renewal this May

LIFE

• ‘It was never meant to just be one store’: Narco Burger owner talks expansion and concept of to-go ‘Narcorita’

• Buc-ee’s Huber Heights opening soon: Here’s what the menu will look like

• Downtown boutique Vidia’s Closet blends fashion and empowerment

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Last 2 Heartless Felons gang members plead guilty in scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into prison

• Waynesville man pleads guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material online

SPORTS

• ‘We know we belong’ — Miami gets first NCAA Tournament victory since 1999 with First Four win over SMU

• PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Bradley in first round of NIT

• Wright State basketball: NCAA tourney vet Alamutu knows Raiders can’t be timid

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Trump threatens to strike world’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

• Many work to reconcile César Chavez’s labor rights activist legacy with sexual abuse allegations

• World Happiness Report highlights social media’s negative impact, ranks Finland as happiest country

FREE CONTENT: Waynesville will be a ‘Wizarding World’ with Harry Potter theme throughout downtown

Cue the famous John Williams score, gather up your favorite muggles and prepare to represent your Hogwarts house in Waynesville this Saturday. On that day, the “Wizarding World of Waynesville,” also known as the downtown area, will be a place of whimsy from noon-8 p.m. We have a list of the activities for you here, and yes, wizarding attire is encouraged. This Ravenclaw may have to stop by this weekend, with some of my favorite muggles.