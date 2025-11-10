RedsFest returns, will be first event hosted at newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center in January

While the Reds have not announced the schedules for each day, the team said this offseason’s festivities will be 3-10:30 p.m. Jan. 16, and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will get a free RedsFest bag and sticker sheet.

Reds season ticket holders receive complimentary admission. For those who are not, tickets are on sale now.