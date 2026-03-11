Refrigerated semi catches fire at Tipp City Meijer Distribution Center

Fire crews quickly moved to put out the fire directly and to put water on the building to help prevent the fire from spreading to the structure.

The release said that smoke entered the building and needed “extensive ventilation” to clear it out. In addition, the department said that the section of building where the fire was dedicated to cold food storage, so the Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified to check whether the building’s inventory was affected along with Meijer’s food safety team.

Early investigation of the fire suggested that the fire began in the refrigeration unit mounted on the front of the trailer, the release said, though investigation is still ongoing.

The current estimated damage is $250,000, not including any inventory lost inside the building.

There were no injuries reported, and the Miami County Emergency Management Agency and Hazmat determined that they did not need to clean up any significant release of hazardous materials save for placing absorbent booms nearby. They added that most of the diesel fuel in the truck was burned in the fire, and the remaining fuel was recovered by Sandy’s Towing & Recovery before they towed the vehicle from the site.

Tipp City crews were joined on scene by crews from Elizabeth Twp., Vandalia, Huber Heights, Bethel Twp., the Miami County EMA and Miami County Hazmat.