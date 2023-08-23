Registered sex offender indicted in Riverside rape case

A registered sex offender was indicted this week in a Riverside rape case.

Ronnie Lee Tyler, 42, of Riverside is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping following his indictment Wednesday by a county grand jury.

Tyler is accused of providing alcohol that impaired the judgment of the victim in the case before engaging in sexual activity. He also is accused of restraining his accuser and engaging in sexual activity by force, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

The incident was alleged to have happened Aug. 12 on Crestmont Drive near Mission Court in a neighborhood east of Spinning Road and south of Burkhardt Road.

Tyler is listed on the Ohio sex offender registry for a 2001 rape conviction in Kentucky involving a juvenile girl.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.