Registered sex offender sentenced to probation for assault of teen in Dayton

Tier III sex offenders are required to register their address every day 90 days for the rest of their lives.

He also must attend the Talbert Halfway House.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In March, Rentas pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

A second sexual battery charge was dismissed as a result of a plea deal.

Dayton police began investigating Rentas after an 18-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The woman is known to Rentas.

Rentas was previously convicted of attempted rape in 2012, according to the Ohio offender registry.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.