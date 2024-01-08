Religion program to start for second Tipp City public school; third in works

The Nevin Coppock program has been held at the Upper Room Worship Center on North Hyatt Street, near the school, while the nonprofit LifeWise has renovations done on a home purchased last year on Westedge Drive to house the program. The house is located a short distance from the school.

It took multiple hearings before LifeWise was given a city permit to use the house, as public comment at the meetings was a split of support, as well as opposition to having the program in a house in the middle of the neighborhood.

The 40-minute classes are held once a week, with students transported by vehicle to the church until work at the house is complete and approved by Miami County Building Department officials. The students from Broadway Elementary will be transported from the school to Charis Ministries located nearby at 18 E. Broadway St., Hufford said.

The Nevin Coppock program began with 29 students participating. The number has grown to 47. So far, 47 children have signed up from the two grades at Broadway Elementary.

“We have had growth and some good response from the community. The kids are just a joy to work with. It has been really awesome to see the children and watch them grow,” Hufford said. “We are pretty pleased with our growth. We feel there has been good response from the schools. We are grateful to them.”

The program focuses on Bible stories that include a lesson on character traits such as respect, forgiveness and hope, among others, Hufford said. LifeWise is pleased to have the support of local churches, she said.

Hufford said the schools selected the day/time when children could leave the school for the program. The time selected was during “specials” time for music and art class. The specials are rotated over the days of the week so no student will miss a particular special more than once a month, Hufford said.

“The parents decide if their children participate, if they will attend LifeWise or not,” she said.

As it works to implement the second program at Broadway Elementary, initial steps are being taken to start a LifeWise program at L.T. Ball Intermediate School in fall 2024.

More information on LifeWise is available at Lifewise.org/tippcityoh or via email at abigailhufford@lifewise.org.

