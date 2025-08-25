Renovating Miami County Jail not cost-effective, sheriff says

HDR is consultants Henningson, Durham and Richardson Inc., the firm hired by the county to help in the search for the best option for providing jail space. The county now has the downtown Troy jail, built in the early 1970s, for maximum security prisoners and an Incarceration Facility located between Troy and Piqua along County Road 25A in 1999 for minimum security inmates.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Explore Miami County commissioners to consider renovation costs for jail

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The jail study was discussed by Duchak, consultants and county commissioners after officials earlier this year reviewed a HDR jail study that recommended options for a new jail that included a $100 million price tag for a 200-bed maximum security jail, including 32 new medical beds.

The proposal also calls for reuse of the part of Incarceration Facility including beds, lobby, laundry and food service areas, among others.

Duchak said a new facility should include sheriff’s office administration space plus offices for the county Emergency Management Agency and the backup county 911 center.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Consultant David Bostwick of HDR said an assessment team looked during the facility study at the county’s incarceration needs for the next 25 years and worked to develop a solution to serve today’s changed jail population. There have been a sizeable increase in the number of females jailed and more people with mental health issues and substance abuse disorders, said Bostwick.

The county, he said, also wanted to provide medical care where possible in-house and to have the jails under one roof for staffing efficiencies.

The commissioners said options to pay for a jail solution could include a sales tax increase, which would have to be approved by voters.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The $100 million, the commission said, might be more than voters would support.

“The cost of the (renovation) study would be $50,000. However, the consultant was very transparent through several conversations that the cost of a renovation could be extremely high and ultimately wouldn’t result in any additional capacity,” said Michael Clarey, the commissioners chief administrative officer.

“With that in mind, I don’t believe the commissioners think it’s prudent to move forward with spending $50,000 on a study that has very low potential of yielding anything beneficial towards solving the issues that face the jail,” he said. “So, with that being said, we are back to discussions on how/when to move forward. That remains to be discussed in further detail as this has just now come to light.”

In the meantime, Duchak said he will continue efforts to educate the community on the need for more jail beds and better facilities. A new facility again is a focus of attention, he said.

“We are going to be speaking with HDR on their marketing piece to assist with informing the public of the need and monies that may be available from the state to assist for the next two years. No decision has been made yet by the commissioners, however, I anticipate one will happen soon,” Duchak said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing