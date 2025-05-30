Repaving of major Kettering road starts next week, stretches 3 miles

A paving construction project on Dorothy Lane, stretching from Dixie Highway at the Moraine border almost to Wilmington Pike, will begin the week of June 3, according to the city of Kettering.

Construction will begin at the west end near Dixie Highway and gradually progress eastward toward Haig Avenue, just shy of Wilmington Pike.

The city said contractors from the John R Jurgenson company will be milling off the existing pavement and applying a 2.5-inch asphalt layer over about 3.14 miles of roadway.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and delays are expected.

“We recommend planning extra time for your commute and considering alternate routes when possible,” the city of Kettering said in a social media post. “Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our roadways for the community.”

The Kettering City Council approved multiple resolutions in January to improve infrastructure citywide. The Dorothy Lane project was listed with a nearly $3.5 million cost, but $1.8 million is coming from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

For additional information, click here.

