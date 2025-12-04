Area manufactures added more than 6K jobs in two years

The region’s manufacturing industry is one of the “largest, most highly developed centers in the United States,” the association said. “The unique and compelling nature of the industry is a result of cutting-edge technology, sophisticated processes, and a highly skilled workforce.”

From 2021 to 2025, the more than 2,500 manufacturers in the association’s 14-county Southwestern Ohio region had 1,830 average job openings each month. The industry’s annual payroll of $12 billion represented just over 15% of the region’s entire payroll, according to the association’s numbers.

Area growth in 2023 and 2024 saw expansions by 57 facilities, the construction of 14 facilities and the creation of 6,340 jobs.

Average earnings exceeded $90,000 a year, a number taking into account management and line workers, the association said.

The association, also known as “DRMA,” has 348 members.