Reports of Clark County officer-involved shooting draw large police response
Reports of Clark County officer-involved shooting draw large police response

Several Clark County sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement agencies rushed to an area near South Vienna in Harmony Twp. after of a reported officer-involved shooting. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Updated 2 minutes ago

Several Clark County sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement agencies rushed to an area near South Vienna in Harmony Twp. after of a reported officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive, according to preliminary reports that said SWAT officers had responded. The incident reportedly happened about 11:30 a.m.

Two CareFlight helicopters have landed near the scene.

Ashwood Drive is in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park, which is between Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 east of Springfield. and about 3 miles west of South Vienna

Clark County dispatchers were not able to provide information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

