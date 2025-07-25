Republican announces bid to unseat Dem U.S. Rep. Landsman in district covering Warren County

He’s running to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, which covers much of Cincinnati, the eastern portions of Hamilton County, and all of Warren County, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His campaign website outlines a political platform that includes tighter border security, supporting school choice, protecting crypto from over-regulation, cutting burdensome code as a means to help small businesses, and more.

The website also calls out Landsman for a 2023 vote against a U.S. House resolution that generally prohibits transgender women from participating in women’s scholastic sports.

“Eric believes that women’s sports should be reserved for biological females to ensure fair competition. He supports legislation that clearly defines sex based on biological difference in federal law to protect the fairness of women’s athletic competitions from elementary school to college,” his website reads.

Landsman was first elected to the U.S. House in 2022, defeating a Republican incumbent with 52.8% of the vote. When he was reelected in 2024, Landsman became the first Democrat to represent OH-1 in consecutive terms in decades.

At the time, Landsman credited his electoral success to his practical approach.

“Voters want normal, pragmatic, reliable, and bipartisan leadership — and they know they get that with me and our team. We get things done for folks in southwest Ohio. We do the work, and we do it in a bipartisan way," he said.

