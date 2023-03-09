Republican appeals court judge assigned to preside over abortion law injunction

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy on Thursday assigned Matthew Byrne, a Twelfth District Court of Appeals judge, to preside over a state appeal of a preliminary injunction on Ohio’s abortion law.
Byrne, a Republican who is described as a conservative constitutional originalist, replaces newly-appointed Ohio Justice Joe Deters, who recused himself from the case as his former office is a defendant in the case.
The appeals case stems from a suit filed in September in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court where Planned Parenthood and Ohio abortion clinics challenged Ohio’s Heartbeat Law (Senate Bill 23, signed in 2019) after it took effect when Roe V. Wade was overturned. In October, Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins issued that preliminary injunction, temporarily halting the Heartbeat Law pending a trial.
The state, through Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, appealed the preliminary injunction to Ohio’s First District Court of Appeals. That appellate court raised the question of whether it had the jurisdiction to rule on the injunction, as the injunction was a preliminary one and not a permanent one.
The appellate court’s ruling found that the injunction had been appealed prematurely as the trial court has not yet finished its case.
The appellate court’s ruling would have pushed the case back to the trial court, but Yost then filed an appeal of the appellate court’s decision to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Byrne was elected to the Ohio Twelfth District Court of Appeals in 2020. Byrne’s term began on Jan. 1, 2021.
Byrne’s campaign website describes him as a conservative Republican, where he lists he was a member of an advisory board at a pro-life pregnancy resource center.
The political leanings of the Ohio Supreme Court has changed in the new year. Former Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican who would sometimes cast a swing vote with Democrats, left the court on Dec. 31. Kennedy was elected as her replacement. Within the new court, the split is four Republican judges and three Democrats.
