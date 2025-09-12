Republican candidate for county municipal court judge seat appointed to bench

Myers oversees municipal court cases in the western division, which includes Trotwood and Brookville; Clay, Jackson, Jefferson and Perry townships; and the villages of New Lebanon, Phillipsburg, Farmersville and Verona.

Myers said in an Ohio Supreme Court press release that municipal courts are often a person’s first contact with the justice system.

“I am honored to accept this appointment to serve the residents of Montgomery County. This transition from prosecutor to the bench represents an opportunity to continue my career in public service,” said Myers.

Myers most recently served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, where he had worked since 2023 before accepting his judicial appointment.

Myers replaces former Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business earlier this year. He is a registered Republican.

When judges resign from their offices, Ohio’s governor gets to pick who will take over that seat. The Montgomery County Republican Party was tasked with providing recommendations to the governor’s office, as DeWine is a Republican.

To retain the position, Myers must win the majority of votes in the Nov. 4 general election. Myers and Cindi Westwood have both been certified to run for the municipal court seat.

Westwood is a registered Democrat and the acting judge of Vandalia Municipal Court. Both Myers and Westwood ran unopposed in the May primary.

Myers began his law career serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County, according to DeWine’s office. He is a 2012 graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and political science. He went on to earn his law degree from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2015.

Former judge forced to resign

As a part of his plea deal, Piergies was ordered to resign from his job, although he was suspended from the bench since August 2024 under state judicial rules because he was facing felony charges.

Credit: Daniel Susco

Since Piergies’ suspension, Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge William Cox had been overseeing both the western and eastern divisions of the court. This is permissible under state judicial assignment rules.