Residence Inn opens new hotel in Miamisburg with brand’s new design

The hotel is a Marriott franchise and managed by Century Hotel Group.

“When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life’s pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling,” CHG Executive Vice President Jeremy Frisby said in a release. “This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive.”

The 90,000-square-foot Residence Inn by Marriott had a construction cost of $12.1 million, according to permit records with the city of Miamisburg. The city approved plans for the facility in late 2021. After COVID-related delays, construction launched in spring 2023.

The hotel offers studio and one-bedroom suites with large work desks, ergonomic chairs, and complimentary high-speed Internet.

Suites are equipped with a coffeemaker, microwave and appliances.

The hotel rotates a wide selection of choices for free daily breakfast, including eggs, bacon, yogurt, fruit and waffles with toppings such as spinach, almonds or strawberries.

It also offers grocery delivery, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour food market, dry cleaning services and an on-site laundry room.

Amenities include pet-friendly policies, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and meeting spaces for up to 50 people.

Residence Inn by Marriott in Dayton-Miamisburg also offers public spaces for relaxation or collaboration by business travelers or families.

CHG chose to locate just west of the Austin Boulevard interchange because of its proximity to I-75 and I-675, which “provides a good location for people traveling to either of those highways,” Danny Nagar, CHG’s president, previously told this news outlet.

He said the Austin Boulevard interchange is “a great place to be,” Nagar said.

“There’s tons of businesses, restaurants and retail,” he said. “We also have some other hotels on that exit and they perform well.”