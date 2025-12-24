‘Response of the heart’: Local pastor joins chorus for annual caroling at Miami Valley Hospital

One way he does so is by organizing an annual choir sit-in at Miami Valley Hospital, a day in which choir members gather to sing Christmas carols for patients admitted into the hospital ahead of the holiday.

“The caroling is just a response of our hearts,” Davidson said. “Our goal is to bring cheer and try to lift our neighbors spirits. Anytime you’re admitted in a hospital, especially around Christmas, that’s a difficult time.”

A group of about 20 choir singers from several local churches, along with professional pianists, joined together Monday, visiting three Miami Valley Hospital locations to sing familiar Christmas hymns and choruses, like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “O, Come All Ye Faithful” and “Joyful, Joyful,” among others.

The chorus assembles in the hospitals’ lobby areas, greeting entering and exiting patients. Davidson said he enjoys seeing each and every passing face.

“We get some cheers and claps, a lot of smiles, and some people even stop to join in; that’s the really neat part,” he said.

Davidson, 59, was a patient at Miami Valley Hospital recently, having undergone multiple surgeries under Premier Health’s Dr. James Ouellette in October.

“Anytime you go to the operating room, you have to think, ‘Is this it?’ because of the anesthesia and the things you’re subjecting your body to,” Davidson said. “But, I was very, very confident in the care, expertise and experience of Dr. Ouellette and his team. That helped build my confidence, along with so many people praying for me that I’d be home for Christmas.”

That experience gave him a deep appreciation for the Premier Health staff and for the medical advances available to him, Davidson said.

“I travel internationally and have been in places where my wife needed almost trauma one care, and it was just not there,” Davidson said. “So, when we come back to America, we thank God. Dayton is richly blessed with an abundance of expertise, resources, facilities and trained staff. That kind of service and resources are just not available everywhere.”

Davidson followed a call to help others through ministry in the mid-90s by opening an outreach center for the under-resourced community as part of Soul Winners for Jesus Christ, which is located at 910 N. Main St. in Dayton.

“I have a burden for the hurting,” he said. “I enjoy seeing God help people. That thrills me, when I know it’s not me or of the natural realm, that he has moved things through his extraordinary power without human help.”