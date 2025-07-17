Breaking: Restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine to open on Brown Street near UD

Restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine to open on Brown Street near UD

1 hour ago
A new restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine is planning to open on Brown Street near the University of Dayton this fall.

Wat Da Pho Express will be located at 1047 Brown St. in the former Pita Pit space.

“Brown Street is a high-traffic, high-energy area with a great mix of students, young professionals, and longtime Dayton residents,” said Steven Huynh, who owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le. “We saw a gap in the market for authentic Vietnamese cuisine served in a fast, approachable format.”

The 2,500-square-foot space will be designed for fast service, while also providing comfortable seating for about 60 dine-in customers.

Wat Da Pho opened its doors in Beavercreek at 3464 Pentagon Blvd. Suite D in January 2017. The Beavercreek location features a 5,000-square-foot space with a long list of menu options. In 2024, the owners opened an express location at 7612 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

“The concept has been very well received — people appreciate the speed and convenience while still enjoying high-quality, made-to-order Vietnamese food," Huynh said.

Customers can expect signature items such as pho, banh mi and bubble tea at the Dayton location.

There will be both counter service and self-order kiosks. In addition to dine-in and carryout, the restaurant will offer delivery through third-party services such as DoorDash and Grubhub.

“We’re excited to be part of this vibrant area and to serve the University of Dayton community and beyond,” Huynh said.

The owners are hoping to open in September. They’re currently in the final stages of revising their building permit with the City of Dayton.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to grow in Dayton and beyond,” Huynh said. “We’re committed to delivering quality food, great service, and a welcoming experience — whether you’re grabbing something quick between classes or sitting down to enjoy a bowl of pho with friends."

The owners are planning to continue to grow the brand with at least one to two new locations each year. They have a goal of reaching 10 locations by 2028.

For more information and updates, visit watdaphoexpress.com.

