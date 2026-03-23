Retired Ohio educators to get cost of living increase and new teachers will need to teach longer to get full benefits

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is the second largest public pension systems in the state. FILE

Credit: Laura A. Bischoff

Credit: Laura A. Bischoff

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is the second largest public pension systems in the state. FILE
Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Major changes in the State Teachers Retirement System will affect both retirees and current educators.

Eligible retirees will get a 1.6% cost of living adjustment in July. Current teachers will need to continue teaching an additional five years to get full benefits from STRS.

Teachers retiring on June 1 until May 2035 will need to have been in education for 32 years of service or be 65 years old with five years of service for unreduced benefits. For reduced benefits, educators can be any age with 27 years of service, or age 60 and five years of service.

Educators planning to retire after June 1, 2035, will need to have at least 33 years of service for a full benefit, and teachers retiring on or after June 1, 2037 will need to have taught at least 34 years.

“We are glad to see that the STRS Board has approved another cost-of-living adjustment for retirees and has extended the current years of service requirement for active members until 2035, allowing educators to retire with full benefits at any age after 32 years of service; or at age 65 after five years of service,” Melissa Cropper, Ohio Federation of Teachers president, said.

The STRS board says their consultant brought in to continue to ensure the system is sustainable has determined these changes don’t impair the fiscal integrity of the system.

STRS simultaneously announced a “strategic decision-making framework” that the board will use to guide how resources will be allocated to the pension fund and future adjustments in benefits.

As part of the framework, the board aims to make 32 years of service the permanent standard for unreduced retirement benefits and provide a permanent 1% cost-of-living adjustment for retirees.

Explore‘We are building our life around child care’: Ohio parents struggle with cost of care

STRS Ohio’s funded ratio — a measure comparing assets to promised benefits — has improved to more than 80%, reflecting meaningful progress since 2012 when the funded ratio was below 60%, STRS said in a statement.

“By adopting this framework in advance of specific benefit decisions, the board is demonstrating great governance and strong fiduciary leadership,” Steve Toole, STRS Ohio executive director, said. “Establishing clear, disciplined guardrails before resources become available is considered a best-in-class practice among public pension systems.”

ExploreOhio child care centers fear closure even with increased state funding

STRS says the plan “establishes clear funding benchmarks and governance guardrails” for benefit decisions and was made using the results from a survey of more than 3,600 people in January.

Based on that survey, the top priority for current educators is reducing years of service for retirement eligibility and the second priority is strengthening long-term pension sustainability.

Retirees said their top priority is strengthening long-term pension sustainability, and providing larger, more frequent cost-of-living adjustments.

ExploreIs Ohio doing enough to protect against child care fraud?
In Other News
1
Big day: Wright State medical students get their residency placements
2
Fuyao fire aftermath: Production to resume soon, company says
3
Judge removes Miami Twp. fiscal officer who tried to invest $9.7M in...
4
Is Ohio doing enough to protect against child care fraud?
5
CSU rejects Xenia’s pre-annexation agreement for now

About the Author

Follow Eileen McClory on facebook

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News.