Retrial starts for man convicted in student’s death, VOA Country Music Fest photos and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Retrial starts Monday for man convicted in Miamisburg HS student’s death

A retrial starts Monday for a 34-year-old man after his murder conviction was overturned in the December 2018 death of a Miamisburg High School student.

Chaz Mitchell Gillilan of St. Clairsville in Cochocton County was sentenced in June 2021 to 30 years to life in prison after a Montgomery County jury found him guilty of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Noah Kinser was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018, during what Miamisburg police and prosecutors said was a home invasion at his North First Street apartment, during which Kinser’s 14-year-old girlfriend was shot and wounded.

Zero citations from Friday night Greene County OVI checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that no citations were issued Friday night at an OVI checkpoint in Greene County.

The checkpoint was from 9 to 11 p.m. on Colonel Glenn Highway with saturation patrols in the area.

Law enforcement checked 286 vehicles at the checkpoint, the highway patrol said.

UD great impressed by Flyers’ performance in France

Fans of the Dayton Flyers saw many glimpses of the team in action in Europe last week. UD shared highlight videos — but no scores or stats — on social media from one game in Barcelona, Spain, and two in Paris, France.

It’s hard to draw conclusions about how the games went for Dayton from highlights, but Jack Zimmerman, a 1976 Alter graduate and UD great who ranks 18th in school history in scoring, witnessed the last game of the trip Friday and provided a first-person account in an interview with the Dayton Daily News on Sunday morning.

“They’re really exciting to watch,” said Zimmerman, who has lived in Paris for 30 years. “They’re in good shape physically, and they play as a unit. They play together. They seem to be having a lot of fun. They play with really great pace on both the offensive and defensive ends. I was pretty impressed by the team, and it seems like they have quite a bit of depth.”

A pair of parcels near Wright-Patt positioned for possible development

Federally controlled land near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will require an environmental study before being positioned for a possible private development, members of the the Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments were told last week.

One of the parcels of land is found on the south side of Colonel Glenn Highway, west of the Interstate 675 ramp to Col Glenn, and east of Mission Point Boulevard in Beavercreek.

Another parcel is on the west side of National Road, south of Wright-Patterson’s gate 19B, according to the 88th Air Base Wing, which oversees infrastructure and security at Wright-Patterson.

PHOTOS: Final day of the VOA Country Music Fest in West Chester

Day four of the first Voices of America Country Music Fest Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 on the grounds of National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

