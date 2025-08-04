Reward of up to $5K offered in Fairborn arson investigation

The buildings were vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to the Division of State Fire Marshal.

Local officials discovered multiple suspected points of origin and requested assistance from the division’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau.

Investigators with FEIB recovered evidence from the scene and are now investigating the incident as a case of arson.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the FEIB, Fairborn Police Department detectives and Fairborn Fire Department investigators. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.