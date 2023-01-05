Rice sworn in for second term on Montgomery County Commission

Carolyn Rice was sworn in for a second term on the Montgomery County Commission at a ceremony at the Dayton Metro Library on Wednesday.
During the event she thanked the residents of Montgomery County for their support and the county administration for implementing the commission’s initiatives for the past four years.
She reflected on the Memorial Day tornadoes, Oregon District mass shooting and COVID-19 pandemic, saying that “these disasters dramatically impacted our lives and put plans and hopes on the back burner as we responded to emergencies. Through all this, we continued to address critical issues that moved the County forward, and we made that happen by working together.”
She also said that she is proud to be working with on the “issues in front of the community,” specifically naming increasing access to mental health resources as one of the issues.
Rice was re-elected after a close race against Republican Jordan Wortham, which flipped from a 1,040-vote lead for Wortham on Election Night to a Rice victory after election officials counted more than 3,000 valid provisional ballots and 6,300 absentee ballots that were postmarked on time and arrived before the deadline.
Rice has served on the commission since 2019 and was Montgomery County Treasurer before that.
About the Author