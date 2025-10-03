Rite Aid closes all store locations

Rite Aid has closed all of its locations nationwide after more than 60 years of operation, according to the company’s website.
The website gives customers a link to a searchable database to find out where their prescriptions have been transferred.
Founded in Scranton, PA, in 1962, the pharmacy chain declared bankruptcy in 2023 and again in May.
Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder said in May that the retailer faced financial challenges intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and health care landscapes.
There were several Rite Aid locations in the region including three Dayton, two in Springfield and two in Butler County.
