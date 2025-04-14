Riverscape ice rink saw highest-ever revenue last year

Breaking: ‘The Lawn’ development with retail, 335 apartments set for Ohio 73 in Springboro

The ice rink at Riverscape MetroPark in Dayton, saw its highest-ever revenue in 2024, with $215,909 in gross revenue.

This includes daily admission, skate rentals, cafe items, merchandise like hats and gloves, private rink rentals and other revenue sources, said Riverscape manager MyKaelah Mercer during Friday’s Five Rivers MetroParks board meeting.

The Access to Nature Financial Assistance Program, which allows people who show their SNAP/EBT card to have a 75% discount on admission and skate rentals, also saw more participation, with 820 admissions partially covered. This program is funded through the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation.

“It’s no money lost on our end and it’s also money we probably would not have seen because these folks would not have been able to afford to come to the rink,” Mercer said. “We love this program and love having it available at the rink so we can make sure we’re maintaining accessibility for everybody.”

Five Rivers MetroParks’ ice rink is open from the end of November through February. The MetroParks reported 16,788 attendees at the ice rink last year.

