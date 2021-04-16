Riverside council member resigns for health reasons

The submissions can be made via email to Katie Lewallen, Clerk of Council, at klewallen@riversideoh.gov or mailed to the City of Riverside: Attention: Clerk of Council, 5200 Springfield Street, Suite 100, Riverside, OH 45431. Applications must be received by May 6, and interviews will be May 13 beginning at 6 p.m.

Multiple members of council thanked Teaford for his work with council and said they would miss working with him.

“I’m sorry to hear that you’re leaving. It’s been a joy sitting next to you,” Councilwoman April Franklin said. “I’ve enjoyed the time we’ve got to spend on council, and I wish you well and I hope that all is good for you and you’ll be missed here.”

Mayor Pete Williams thanked Teaford and said he had known him for a long time as both a volunteer for the city and as a councilman.

“So as much as I hate to not be able to see you sitting next to April, I’m glad that you’re able to be at home and putting your health in the place where it belongs, which is front and center,” Williams said.

Councilman Mike Denning said he tried to get Teaford to run for council for several years. He said Teaford’s health comes first, though.

“Once your health comes back and you’re ready to go, you can still run again and get back on council and help us make it better or one of the other groups that you can be part of for the city,” Denning said. “So, take care, be well. And I definitely wish you the best.”

Contact Eileen McClory at 937-694-2016 or eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.